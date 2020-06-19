Noida: Three-point plan to contain Covid-19 spread and reduce death rate

Sections
NOIDA: To deal with the spurt in Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, the district health department has been asked to implement a three-pronged strategy -- early detection of...

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:06 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

NOIDA:

To deal with the spurt in Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, the district health department has been asked to implement a three-pronged strategy -- early detection of infection, better treatment and immediate testing of a non-Covid patient admitted in any hospital, said Narendra Bhooshan, the chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, who is the nodal officer for the district to combat the infection.

The district had 1,262 Covid-19 patients till June 19, while 18 people died due to the infection. After the resumption of economic activities and opening up of public places, the administration is facing a challenge to prevent the rapid spread of the infection.

Till June 3, there were 496 positive cases in the district. However, 766 new cases have been reported between June 3 and June 19, said the officials.



The three-point plan is the key to reduce the mortality rate and also flatten the rising curve, Bhooshan said.

“Recently, two deaths took place due to late detection of the Covid-19 infection. To make sure it does not happen in future, we have directed all hospitals, be it government or private, that first conduct Covid-19 test of a patient who comes for treatment,” said Bhooshan.

To identify positive patients at initial stage of infection, mass screening needs to be done, Bhooshan said, adding that for better treatment, doctors are told to closely monitor the health of each patient and promptly provide oxygen if need arises.

“We want to follow state government guidelines strictly to prevent the spread of disease. We have directed the health staff to identify the Covid-19 patients at the early stage so that the treatment starts immediately. If any hospital, be it private or government, fails to follow instructions and does not conduct test on the day of admission, then we will take legal action against such hospital,” said Bhooshan.

On Friday, Bhooshan also conducted inspection in Sector 134, Shahpur and Govardhan villages, which are containment zones.

