Sections
Home / Cities / Noida to spend Rs 88.10 crore on horticulture activities

Noida to spend Rs 88.10 crore on horticulture activities

NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it had awarded tenders worth R 88.10 crore for the development of various horticulture projects proposed for the financial year 2020-21...

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:42 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it had awarded tenders worth R 88.10 crore for the development of various horticulture projects proposed for the financial year 2020-21 but were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The budget has been earmarked for 267 different works, including the development and maintenance of green spaces, including parks, green belts along roads and plantations at suitable sites, officials said.

“The move will help to make Noida green, clean and beautiful. The Rs 88.10 crore will be spent on new developmental work, maintenance of existing green areas and plantation of trees. We will carry out developmental work and maintenance of green areas in both villages and sectors so that we can make the city a better place to live in,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Noida is spread across 20,000 hectares on the agricultural land of 81 villages.



The authority had in April decided to complete all tender and selection-related formalities in May so that work can begin on ground in June.

The authority wants to start with horticulture because plantation of saplings and developmental work in parks in the coming rainy season will prove to be more productive, officials said.

The authority said that the money will help vendors and contractors engage daily wage workers, who were left jobless due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 24 to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Construction of old-age home begins in Panchkula
Jun 17, 2020 02:53 IST
Pre-monsoons likely to hit Chandigarh next week
Jun 17, 2020 02:24 IST
Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University
Jun 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Audit body asks Chandigarh education dept to explain advance increments paid to 114 teachers against UGC norms
Jun 17, 2020 02:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.