Sections
Home / Cities / Noida: Traffic police prepare plan to ease congestion at Pari Chowk

Noida: Traffic police prepare plan to ease congestion at Pari Chowk

Noida: The traffic police and transport department in a meeting decided to deploy measures to ease traffic at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. As per plan, no commercial vehicles such...

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:45 IST

By Shafaque Alam,

Noida: The traffic police and transport department in a meeting decided to deploy measures to ease traffic at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. As per plan, no commercial vehicles such as buses, autos or taxis would be allowed to halt at Pari Chowk for pick or drop passengers. However, three bus stops have been designated – Sector P-3, Sector Alpha – 1, and Sector Omega II – from where the buses would halt instead.

Pari Chowk is a junction where traffic coming from Surajpur, Kasna and Noida converges. A large number of inter-state buses and city autos also occupy a significant amount of space which adds to traffic woes.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Traffic, said the meeting was held with all stakeholders to ease the traffic situation. “Pari Chowk witnesses traffic jams in even normal days due to a large number of vehicles coming from different cities. This sometimes chokes the area and motorists such as office goers, students, etc, get stuck. We have designated three bus stands at some distance where the buses, autos and other commercial vehicles can halt to pick up and drop commuters. This will unclog the Pari Chowk area,” he said, adding that the plan would be deployed soon.

The first bus stop has been designated in Sector P-3 where buses going from Greater Noida to western Uttar Pradesh will halt. “Commuters going to Aligarh, Meerut, Agra, Bulandshahr, etc. can board buses from there. These buses will run on the internal road and reach Zero Point without visiting Pari Chowk. From there, they can go to the Yamuna Expressway and continue their journey,” he said.



A bus stand for vehicles going from Greater Noida to Noida has been designated near Sector Omega II. This bus stand is located between Pari Chowk and P-3. These buses would navigate through Pari Chowk but they would not halt there to drop or pick up passengers.

The third bus stop has been designated near Sector Alpha 1 roundabout where vehicles coming from Noida to Greater Noida would halt. These buses and commercial vehicles would cross Pari Chowk but won’t halt there. Around one lakh vehicles navigate through Pari Chowk on normal days.

Alok Singh, a resident of Sector Alpha – 1 in Greater Noida said that the traffic is relatively smooth at Pari Chowk due to the Covid pandemic and the lockdown. “The traffic may increase once normalcy prevails. We feel that the new bus stand is a good experiment and it may ease traffic at Pari Chowk if it is properly enforced on roadways buses and autos,” he said.

The traffic police are also conducting enforcement drives to ensure autos having only valid permits ply in the city. “Autos registered in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, etc. would not be allowed to ply on Noida roads. On Thursday, we seized 37 autos and one bus for permit violation in Greater Noida,” the DCP Traffic said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai’s August average rain covered in just seven days of the month
Aug 08, 2020 01:58 IST
How urban planner’s Spain trip gave Mumbai 1st traffic signal with female figures
Aug 08, 2020 01:56 IST
Change in foreign scholarship scheme to help scores of Scheduled Castes students
Aug 08, 2020 02:01 IST
University of Mumbai’s move on online classes is haphazard, says teachers’ body
Aug 08, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.