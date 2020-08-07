Noida: Use of drone cameras banned in view of CM’s visit

NOIDA The Gautam Budh Nagar police have banned the use of drone cameras for two days from Friday, in view of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the district.

The CM, who arrived in Greater Noida on Friday evening, is expected to inaugurate the Covid-dedicated hospital in Noida Sector 39 on Saturday.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that apart from inauguration of the hospital, the CM will also make an inspection of integrated control room in Sector 128. “Adequate number of doctors and paramedics have already been deployed in the new hospital. He (the CM) will also chair a review meeting with the officials of all the districts of western Uttar Pradesh about the Covid-19 situation in their areas,” Suhas said.

The 400-bed hospital has been developed jointly by Tata group and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the officials said.

According to sources in the district administration, the CM will meet with people’s representatives and his party workers late Friday.

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up across the district. The GB Nagar police have already imposed section 144 of CrPC in the district, which restricts assembly of more than four people at a place. “In view of the chief minister’s tour to the district and using powers under section 144 of the CrPC, I order that operation of drone cameras would be totally prohibited in GB Nagar on August 7 and 8,” said an order issued by Ashutosh Dwivedi, deputy commissioner of police (law and order).

The CM will spend the Friday night at the Gautam Budh University guest house in Greater Noida, the officials said.