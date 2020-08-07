Sections
Home / Cities / Noida: Use of drone cameras banned in view of CM’s visit

Noida: Use of drone cameras banned in view of CM’s visit

NOIDA The Gautam Budh Nagar police have banned the use of drone cameras for two days from Friday, in view of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the...

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

NOIDA The Gautam Budh Nagar police have banned the use of drone cameras for two days from Friday, in view of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the district.

The CM, who arrived in Greater Noida on Friday evening, is expected to inaugurate the Covid-dedicated hospital in Noida Sector 39 on Saturday.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that apart from inauguration of the hospital, the CM will also make an inspection of integrated control room in Sector 128. “Adequate number of doctors and paramedics have already been deployed in the new hospital. He (the CM) will also chair a review meeting with the officials of all the districts of western Uttar Pradesh about the Covid-19 situation in their areas,” Suhas said.

The 400-bed hospital has been developed jointly by Tata group and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the officials said.



According to sources in the district administration, the CM will meet with people’s representatives and his party workers late Friday.

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up across the district. The GB Nagar police have already imposed section 144 of CrPC in the district, which restricts assembly of more than four people at a place. “In view of the chief minister’s tour to the district and using powers under section 144 of the CrPC, I order that operation of drone cameras would be totally prohibited in GB Nagar on August 7 and 8,” said an order issued by Ashutosh Dwivedi, deputy commissioner of police (law and order).

The CM will spend the Friday night at the Gautam Budh University guest house in Greater Noida, the officials said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai’s August average rain covered in just seven days of the month
Aug 08, 2020 01:58 IST
How urban planner’s Spain trip gave Mumbai 1st traffic signal with female figures
Aug 08, 2020 01:56 IST
Change in foreign scholarship scheme to help scores of Scheduled Castes students
Aug 08, 2020 02:01 IST
University of Mumbai’s move on online classes is haphazard, says teachers’ body
Aug 08, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.