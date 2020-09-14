Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Noida: With rising number of cases, Covid-19 control room gets over 400 calls per day

Noida: With rising number of cases, Covid-19 control room gets over 400 calls per day

NOIDA: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, the integrated control room set up to attend to Covid-related queries is once again flooded with calls. The control...

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:25 IST

By Sanjeev K Jha,

NOIDA: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, the integrated control room set up to attend to Covid-related queries is once again flooded with calls. The control room has received 6,105 calls this month so far.

The average daily calls, which was less than 300 in August, is expected to go over 400 this month, officials from the district health department said.

With 186 new positives on Sunday, the overall cases in GB Nagar has gone up to 10,192. Out of them, as many as 2,447 cases (over 24%) have been detected in September only.

GB Nagar district chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that as many as 30 telephone lines have been set up at the integrated control room in Sector 59. “Set up by the district administration and the police commissionerate on April 4, this ‘all-in-one’ control room has received over three lakh calls on its toll-free number – 1800-419-2211 – till date. However, maximum calls were received during the lockdown, when the average daily calls were around 1,000,” he said.



The district surveillance officer (DSO), Dr Manoj Kumar Kushwaha, said the telephone lines at the control room are nowadays manned by 27 personnel from different departments who then forward the calls depending on the kind of query to one of seven different units established in the control room. “The seven units — home isolation, containment zone, sampling and surveillance, facility allocation and self-declaration, contact tracing, rapid response, and ambulance and sanitization — have nearly 200 officials and workers,” he said.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that the number of calls has increased these days after the sudden surge in new cases. “A detailed online and offline database of all the patients is maintained here. A team of doctors, paramedics and teachers monitor the patients round-the-clock. We are tracking their progress through the UP Covid-19 app. The control room also keeps a close tab on the patients asking about their oxygen levels, temperature, and any other complaints,” he said.

The DM further said that if the number of recovered patients and low fatality rate are any indication, the district has tackled the pandemic in a better manner. “The district has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates – 0.47% -- in the state. Also, our recovery rate is 79.82%, which is better than other districts in the state having over 3,000 cases,” he said.

The GB Nagar district currently stands seventh among the 75 districts in the state in terms of number of active cases as well as recoveries.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Sep 14, 2020 00:53 IST
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Sep 13, 2020 21:52 IST
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Sep 13, 2020 22:56 IST
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
Sep 13, 2020 22:25 IST

latest news

With 339 new positive cases, Gurugram sees largest ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases
Sep 14, 2020 00:38 IST
Mumbai doctor writes about his viral encounters
Sep 14, 2020 00:36 IST
Gurugram: Kingpin of gang that duped over 100 people on pretext of selling insurance policies arrested
Sep 14, 2020 00:36 IST
Gurugram: Technical glitches slow down online admission process
Sep 14, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.