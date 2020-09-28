Sections
Noida: Woman 'raped' by neighbour

Noida: Woman ‘raped’ by neighbour

Noida: A 24-year-old man allegedly raped his 21-year-old neighbour at her house, located under the jurisdiction of the Sector 20 police station. The alleged incident came to the...

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: A 24-year-old man allegedly raped his 21-year-old neighbour at her house, located under the jurisdiction of the Sector 20 police station.

The alleged incident came to the fore on September 27, when the woman’s husband filed a complaint with the Noida police in the matter.

“The man would send her obscene messages and we had warned him earlier (against this). Yesterday (Saturday), I saw him leaving my house and when I went inside, I found my wife in a poor condition. She was in a semi-conscious state and her clothes were torn,” the woman’s husband alleged in his police complaint.

Police officers said that the family was initially scared to approach them due to social pressure, which is why the matter was reported to them a day later.



“An investigation is underway in the matter. The suspect is absconding at the moment. A woman constable was sent to speak with the victim, who has also been sent for a medical examination,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer of the Sector 20 police station.

Police officers, however, added that a case had not been registered yet.

“We will know more after the investigation and file a case after that,” said a police official.

