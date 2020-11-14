Non-bailable warrants issued against real estate agent in Panchkula

The Haryana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued non-bailable warrants against the managing director of Samar Estates located in Sector 20, Panchkula.

The decision was taken against Vinod Bagai over non-compliance of orders passed by the Commission in January this year, directing him to refund money to the complainant, Ranbir Singh of Mauli village in Panchkula, for failure to give possession of a flat.

Advocate Kunal Kapoor, counsel for the complainant, had moved the application seeking execution of the Commission orders after the accused failed to comply with them even after a lapse of more than nine months.

Ranbir Singh had booked a flat costing ₹67.7 lakh with ESS VEE Apartments, Samar Estates, and paid ₹47.72 lakh for it. The flat-buyer agreement was executed in October, 2011, and the builder had assured to complete the project and deliver the possession of flat within 36 months, but failed to do so.

The Commission, while issuing the non-bailable warrants, observed in its order of November 10 that, “Keeping in view the previous conduct of the opposite parties (Bagai), the coercive methods have also to be adopted and as a consequence thereof, the opposite parties/judgment debtors (Samar Estates), which has been represented by Vinod Bagai as managing director is ordered to be summoned by way of non-bailable warrants returnable for November 26.”

The Panchkula police commissioner has also been strictly directed by the Commission to ensure the execution of the warrants.

Earlier in 2014, Bagai had unsuccessfully contested elections for the post of MLA from Panchkula constituency as an independent candidate.