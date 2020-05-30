Sections
Home / Cities / Non-Covid hospitals cannot refuse patients: Thane civic body

Non-Covid hospitals cannot refuse patients: Thane civic body

A day after sealing three hospitals in Mumbra, the Thane civic commissioner has issued directives to all non-Covid hospitals in the city to admit suspected Covid-19 patients. Civic commissioner...

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:57 IST

By Megha Pol,

A day after sealing three hospitals in Mumbra, the Thane civic commissioner has issued directives to all non-Covid hospitals in the city to admit suspected Covid-19 patients. Civic commissioner Vijay Singhal said a police case will be registered against the director of these private hospitals if they flout the rule.

On Friday, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) registered cases against three private hospitals in Mumbra for refusing to admit patients.

Singhal said, “The state government has given strict guidelines to the private hospitals, which are non-Covid hospitals, to not reject any patient. We have also issued directives to private hospitals to admit symptomatic suspected Covid-19 patients. The hospitals can admit these patients in the isolation ward and start treatment. Once their condition is stable and if there is a need, Covid-19 test can be done.”

If the patient tests negative, the hospital where he is admitted will continue his treatment. If he tests positive, he should be shifted to a Covid hospital.



“If any hospital does not follow the directives and rejects a patient or asks the family to shift the patient elsewhere, we will file a police case against the director of the hospital,” Singhal added.

BJP corporator Narayan Pawar has demanded that TMC should take action against big hospitals too for rejecting patients or charging a huge amount. “TMC was quick to take action against three small private hospitals in Mumbra. What about big hospitals? We have complained against several hospitals but no action has yet been taken.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pandemic, curbs push IELTS centres, visa facilitators to brink
May 31, 2020 01:11 IST
Parents protest outside Panchkula school over ‘fee hike’
May 31, 2020 01:03 IST
Navi Mumbai records 114 new cases, 7 deaths
May 31, 2020 00:57 IST
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
May 31, 2020 01:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.