Sections
Home / Cities / Non-essential shops in Thane to remain shut

Non-essential shops in Thane to remain shut

The Thane civic commissioner has revoked the order to relax some of the lockdown norms outside containment zones. It had allowed five non-essential shops to remain open on one road. This led to...

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:46 IST

By Megha Pol,

The Thane civic commissioner has revoked the order to relax some of the lockdown norms outside containment zones. It had allowed five non-essential shops to remain open on one road.

This led to crowding in most areas, violating social distancing norms. On Wednesday, Thane Municipal Corporation issued directives to keep only essential shops open.

Non-essential shops have been shut since March 20. The shops were allowed to open on May 4 after the norms were relaxed by civic commissioner.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “We observed that none of the social distancing norms were followed as there were crowds in most shops. There was also law and order situation in some areas. The infection will increase if people do not follow social distancing norms, so the commissioner has revoked the relaxation. Only essential shops will remain open in the city.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 00:00 IST
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
May 07, 2020 00:36 IST
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
May 07, 2020 00:10 IST

latest news

With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
MCA secretary, 3 others booked for opposing burial of Covid victim in Bandra
May 07, 2020 01:16 IST
Industry in designated focal points can run operations without curfew pass: Ludhiana admn
May 07, 2020 01:14 IST
Samsung set to reopen 1,500 exclusive brand stores in India
May 07, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.