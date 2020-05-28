Sections
Non-functional streetlights in Ludhiana: RTI activist seeks termination of contract

The city mayor had already stopped payment of Rs 3 crore to the firm on May 19

Updated: May 28, 2020 01:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Amid the row over non-functional LED streetlights in different parts of the city, Right to Information (RTI) activist Paramjeet Singh has submitted a complaint with the local bodies department, seeking termination of the contract with Tata company, which is handling the project.

Accusing the company officials of ignoring the complaints by residents, Singh stated that the city was left in dark at night due to which cases of theft and snatching were rising.

In the complaint filed with the director, local bodies department, on Tuesday, the RTI activist said, “The company has failed to take up the project properly and around 50% lights are lying non-functional.”

A copy of the complaint has also been forwarded to municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar and mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu. The mayor had already stopped payment of Rs 3 crore to the firm on May 19.



