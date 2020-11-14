Sections
Non-payment of salaries: Contractual sanitation workers stage protest, throw garbage outside MC official’s office in Dera Bassi

When contacted, EO Jagjit Singh said the council had nothing to do with the salaries, which the contractor had to pay

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The contractual sanitation employees of Dera Bassi were up in arms against the municipal council on Thursday over non-payment of salaries as they threw garbage outside the office of MC executive officer (EO) Jagjit Singh Judge, following which the police were called. Even SSP Mohali Satinder Singh reached the spot and pacified the protesters, assuring them of an early solution.

Harvinder Kumar, president of the Sanitation Employees Union, who was sitting on a dharna outside the council office, said that many employees of the council were working on contract basis and were not being paid by the contractor, that too in the festive season.

Kumar said that when he complained to the council officials, instead of supporting the employees, they sided with the contractor, which disturbed him and he decided to stage a protest in front of the council office.

When contacted, EO Jagjit Singh said the council had nothing to do with the salaries, which the contractor had to pay. Regarding the throwing of garbage, we will take action against the contractor, he added.

