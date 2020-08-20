Non-payment of vadapav bills costs man his life; five held in Pune

Pune The Wakad police on Wednesday arrested five persons on charges of killing a 22-year-old over non-payment of vadapav bills. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Shubham Janardhan Nakhate (22) of Nakhatenagar in Kalewadi, used to allegedly harass the accused by resorting to abuse and non-payment of snacks that he ate at their stalls.

The accused hatched a plan and attacked Nakhate at 8.30 pm on Wednesday. The deceased’s father, Janardhan Atmaram (52), lodged an FIR in connection with the incident.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dnyaneshwar Rajendra Patil (23), Pravin Jyotiram Dhumal (21), Avinash Dhanraj Bhandare (23), Ajay Bharat Wakode (23) and Moreshwar Ramesh Ashte (21). Two others identified as Raj Tapkir and Prem Waghmare are still at large.

Assistant police inspector HV Mane, who is investigating the case, said, “All the accused run stalls in the area and sell snacks like bhaji and vadapav. Nakhate used to visit them, eat the food items and never paid the bills. He always abused, threatened and harassed them. Fed up with his abuse and insults, the accused hatched a plan to get rid of him.”

According to the FIR, the suspects had a dispute with Nakhate as the latter had taken a stand that he would not allow stalls or handcarts to run on Kalewadi road.

According to the police, the accused called Nakhate near Dhondiraj Mangal Karyalaya to settle the dispute. However, the discussion led to heated argument and the suspects pulled out choppers and attacked him on his face and neck and fled. The wounded Nakhate was rushed to the hospital by his relatives, but he was proclaimed dead on arrival by the doctors.

The accused have been booked under IPC 302 (murder), 120 B (conspiracy), 143 (unlawful assembly ),147 (rioting) ,148 (rioting-armed with deadly weapon), 149 (member of unlawful assembly), Arms Act Section 4 (25) and relevant sections of Maharashtra Police Act.