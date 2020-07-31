North-east Delhi riots: HC quizzes officer over circular to investigators

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday asked the Delhi Police to produce before it “five communications issued on receipt of any intelligence input” after special commissioner Praveer Ranjan told the court that directing personnel to be “careful” while making arrests in connection with the north-east Delhi riots was a “routine practice”.

The court was hearing a plea by the families of two victims of the February riots, challenging the July 8 circular by Ranjan. The plea, filed by advocate Mehmood Pracha on the basis of a news report, had sought quashing of the circular.

“According to the news report, the special commissioner had given out a circular that there was a degree of resentment in the Hindu community against the arrest of certain Hindu persons, and directing investigating officers that they should be careful in the future when making arrests, and that arrests of persons should be made only after discussion of the evidence with special public prosecutors who have been appointed to represent the police in these cases,” the plea had said.

Justice Suresh Kait, who is hearing the plea, also asked Ranjan to explain the need for issuing such a circular, while terming the communication “mischievous”.

Kait said officers already know what is to be done and how the investigation should be carried out and noted that there was no provision in the CrPC for issuing such an order.

“People are arrested and due action is taken in accordance with law. Police officers know their job and no instruction is required to them for the investigation,” the court remarked.

On Friday, the court queried if the police issued such orders in other cases as well. Replying to this, Ranjan said this was a normal practice to sensitise personnel.

He said whenever any complaint or input comes to his knowledge, such a communication is issued, as was done on July 8. He said all riot-related cases had been registered before the July 8 letter, so no prejudice was caused to the members of any community.

“An intelligence input was received by the agency and whenever such input is received, we sensitise our officers so that they exercise due care and precaution during the investigation,” he said.

Following this, the court directed Ranjan to place before it within two days five such orders or letters, which he or his predecessor has issued, and listed the matter for further hearing on August 7.

When advocate Amit Mahajan, representing the Delhi Police, contended that the petition was “highly mischievous”, the judge shot back “this letter (of special CP) is also mischievous. Tell me what was the need to issue this letter?”