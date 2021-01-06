Sections
North MCD to tag cattle with chips

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: To control the stray cattle menace in the national capital, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will tag cattle with chips so that owners do not abandon them to roam on city roads.

According to senior officials of the north corporation, a policy in this connection is being drafted and it will soon be placed before the standing committee of the civic body for approval.

A senior official said that the issue was flagged as the municipality lack enough resources to catch the cattle and there are over 250 illegal dairy operating in north Delhi.

“We are yet to take a call on whether the expenses to install chips will be borne by the municipality or by the cattle owners, who often leave or abandon their livestock after they are of no use,” the official, who wished not to be named, said.



He added that a code on these chips fitted on the body of cattle would be matched with the records of the corporation and the animal husbandry department of the Delhi government. It will have all the information of owners including their Aadhaar details.

Yogesh Verma, leader of the House in north corporation, said that the coded chip would help officials to identify owners of cattle roaming on city streets and fix responsibility or impose penalties on owners.

He said that the decision was taken after it was discussed in an earlier meeting that the problem of stray cattle has worsen in the city.

