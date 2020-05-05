Sections
Home / Cities / Not quarantined after Kalwa hospital doctor tested positive: Medical staff

Not quarantined after Kalwa hospital doctor tested positive: Medical staff

A faculty of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, popularly known as Kalwa hospital, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The 55-year-old woman doctor got herself tested on May 3 after she...

Updated: May 05, 2020 23:44 IST

By Megha Pol,

A faculty of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, popularly known as Kalwa hospital, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The 55-year-old woman doctor got herself tested on May 3 after she showed symptoms of cold and sore throat.

Dr Shaileshwar Natrajan, the dean of the hospital, said, “The unit head of medicine department tested positive for coronavirus. Around four doctors of the department had come in contact with her.”

The resident doctors and faculty members, who had been working with her, said they are neither being quarantined nor tested despite some of them showing symptoms.

A resident doctor, requesting anonymity, said, “We are not being quarantined even though the doctor was working with us. Some of us are showing symptoms like cold, cough and sore throat ache. We have not been tested despite being one of her high-risk contacts.”



The doctors also alleged that no personal protection equipment (PPE) kits have been given to them even while working in isolation ward.

The doctor added, “They do not insist on PPE while working in isolation ward at times. We have asked them to quarantine those who had come in contact with the doctor but nothing has been done.”

The dean refuted the allegations saying that all safety equipment is provided to the medical staff and those who were working with the doctor will be quarantined. He said, “We provide required safety kit for doctors who work in isolation wards.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
May 05, 2020 23:59 IST
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
May 06, 2020 00:41 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
May 05, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
May 05, 2020 22:31 IST

latest news

Centre’s economic package may have small trader focus
May 06, 2020 02:02 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Ignoring social distancing, cops, volunteers throw dance party in Ludhiana
May 06, 2020 02:01 IST
Admission drive: Ludhiana Democratic Teachers Front condemn education officials for retracting statements
May 06, 2020 01:53 IST
64 flights will bring home 15,000 Indians in a week
May 06, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.