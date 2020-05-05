Not quarantined after Kalwa hospital doctor tested positive: Medical staff

A faculty of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, popularly known as Kalwa hospital, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The 55-year-old woman doctor got herself tested on May 3 after she showed symptoms of cold and sore throat.

Dr Shaileshwar Natrajan, the dean of the hospital, said, “The unit head of medicine department tested positive for coronavirus. Around four doctors of the department had come in contact with her.”

The resident doctors and faculty members, who had been working with her, said they are neither being quarantined nor tested despite some of them showing symptoms.

A resident doctor, requesting anonymity, said, “We are not being quarantined even though the doctor was working with us. Some of us are showing symptoms like cold, cough and sore throat ache. We have not been tested despite being one of her high-risk contacts.”

The doctors also alleged that no personal protection equipment (PPE) kits have been given to them even while working in isolation ward.

The doctor added, “They do not insist on PPE while working in isolation ward at times. We have asked them to quarantine those who had come in contact with the doctor but nothing has been done.”

The dean refuted the allegations saying that all safety equipment is provided to the medical staff and those who were working with the doctor will be quarantined. He said, “We provide required safety kit for doctors who work in isolation wards.”