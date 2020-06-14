Not supporting TikTok star Sonali’s actions, Phogat khap clarifies

The Phogat khap on Sunday clarified that it was not supporting the actions of TikTok star-turned Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat, who had recently thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper after accusing him of verbally abusing her. The incident had taken place during her visit to Balsamand mandi.

Phogat khap president Shamsher Singh said that Sonali Phogat had neither met them nor had they announced to back her in the controversial issue.

“Sonali’s claims before the media that the Phogat khap had extended support to her after the incident is false and we condemn her statement. We have called a meeting of the khap in Dadri to clarify our stand. We want a fair probe into the matter,” he added.