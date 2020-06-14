Sections
Home / Cities / Not supporting TikTok star Sonali's actions, Phogat khap clarifies

Not supporting TikTok star Sonali’s actions, Phogat khap clarifies

The TikTok star-turned Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Sonali Phogat, had recently thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper, and claimed that the khap had extended support to her after the incident.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Sonali Phogat (HT FILE)

The Phogat khap on Sunday clarified that it was not supporting the actions of TikTok star-turned Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat, who had recently thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper after accusing him of verbally abusing her. The incident had taken place during her visit to Balsamand mandi.

Phogat khap president Shamsher Singh said that Sonali Phogat had neither met them nor had they announced to back her in the controversial issue.

“Sonali’s claims before the media that the Phogat khap had extended support to her after the incident is false and we condemn her statement. We have called a meeting of the khap in Dadri to clarify our stand. We want a fair probe into the matter,” he added.

