Sections
Home / Cities / Notice served to 5 private hospitals in Navi Mumbai

Notice served to 5 private hospitals in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued notices to five hospitals that had shut down in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. These medical facilities have been...

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:50 IST

By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy,

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued notices to five hospitals that had shut down in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. These medical facilities have been instructed to start operations immediately and failure to do so will attract strict legal action.

The notices have been issued under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act ( MESMA) 2011.

NMMC commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “Due to the shutting of regular hospitals, several non-Covid patients are facing difficulties in getting treatment. The hospitals and clinics must start functioning immediately. I have hence ordered all hospitals and clinics in NMMC that have shut down, should open immediately, and provide treatment for illnesses other than Covid-19. We have also issued notices to five hospitals in Vashi, Kopar Khairane, Nerul, Airoli, and CBD Belapur.”

The commissioner warned that if any hospital is found not providing treatment to patients, strict legal action will be taken against and their registration will be cancelled.



Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has threatened to launch an agitation if corrective measures are not taken to curb the rising Covid-19 cases in Navi Mumbai. He demanded that the NMMC hospital in Vashi, which has been declared a dedicated Covid hospital, be converted back into a regular hospital as the monsoon is about to set in and non-Covid patients are already facing problems.

“Since a 1,200-bed Covid facility is coming up at the Cidco Exhibition Centre, the NMMC hospital in Vashi should now treat regular patients,” said Naik.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Missing’ woman found dead in hospital toilet
Jun 11, 2020 00:41 IST
No touching, please: Decades-old Sukhna Lake akhada being tilled back to life in Chandigarh
Jun 11, 2020 00:40 IST
Is BMC mishandling Covid-19 bodies?
Jun 11, 2020 00:38 IST
Theme-based plants to come up on sector-dividing roads in Chandigarh
Jun 11, 2020 00:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.