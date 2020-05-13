Sections
Home / Cities / Notices served to labour contractors in Pune

Notices served to labour contractors in Pune

PUNE: The officials of Pune police Zone-3 have served warning notices to labour contractors in their jurisdiction to keep them from abandoning labourers, according to Pournima Gaikwad, deputy...

Updated: May 13, 2020 19:34 IST

By Shalaka Shinde,

PUNE: The officials of Pune police Zone-3 have served warning notices to labour contractors in their jurisdiction to keep them from abandoning labourers, according to Pournima Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3.

Zone-3 covers Dattawadi, Kothrud, Sinhgad road, Warje, Uttamnagar and Alankar police stations

“Notices have been served to all sites under the zone. We have kept a track of labour applications. We have received around 15,000 applications from labourers along with a medical certificate,” said DCP Gaikwad.

The notices were meant to warn contractors against abandoning labourers who have worked for them, said DCP Gaikwad.



The detection branch officials of police stations have been appointed to keep in touch with contractors and labourers.

“The contractors know the people whom they employ. We have served notices to around 20-25 of them. To ensure that they do not abandon them or run away, officials of the detection branch which is most active on the ground are appointed. In the beginning, they were made to visit areas like janata vasahat where labourers are known to stay and keep a track of their number,” said senior inspector Devidas Ghevare of Dattawadi police station.

“Wherever there are labour camps, we served notices to some 12 labour contractors who were responsible for them to arrange for basic necessities for them. We did it when the central government had announced their decision asking states to arrange for migrant workers’ movement back home,” said senior inspector Nankumar Shelker of Sinhgad road police station.

The labour contractors are the source providing labourers to construction sites and a link between builders and labourers. The Pune police had issued an order to begin construction work if the labourers are available or can be made available in-situ.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
May 13, 2020 19:43 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
May 13, 2020 19:45 IST
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 15:41 IST

latest news

Kashmir apple industry gets impetus as admn starts supply of cold storage produce
May 13, 2020 19:52 IST
Jos Buttler says players could return to training in a week or two
May 13, 2020 19:52 IST
This doggo’s going out on a dreamy date, netizens can’t stop gushing. Watch
May 13, 2020 19:51 IST
Special train brings home 789 stranded Himachal residents from Karnataka
May 13, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.