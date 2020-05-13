Notices served to labour contractors in Pune

PUNE: The officials of Pune police Zone-3 have served warning notices to labour contractors in their jurisdiction to keep them from abandoning labourers, according to Pournima Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3.

Zone-3 covers Dattawadi, Kothrud, Sinhgad road, Warje, Uttamnagar and Alankar police stations

“Notices have been served to all sites under the zone. We have kept a track of labour applications. We have received around 15,000 applications from labourers along with a medical certificate,” said DCP Gaikwad.

The notices were meant to warn contractors against abandoning labourers who have worked for them, said DCP Gaikwad.

The detection branch officials of police stations have been appointed to keep in touch with contractors and labourers.

“The contractors know the people whom they employ. We have served notices to around 20-25 of them. To ensure that they do not abandon them or run away, officials of the detection branch which is most active on the ground are appointed. In the beginning, they were made to visit areas like janata vasahat where labourers are known to stay and keep a track of their number,” said senior inspector Devidas Ghevare of Dattawadi police station.

“Wherever there are labour camps, we served notices to some 12 labour contractors who were responsible for them to arrange for basic necessities for them. We did it when the central government had announced their decision asking states to arrange for migrant workers’ movement back home,” said senior inspector Nankumar Shelker of Sinhgad road police station.

The labour contractors are the source providing labourers to construction sites and a link between builders and labourers. The Pune police had issued an order to begin construction work if the labourers are available or can be made available in-situ.