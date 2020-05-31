Sections
Home / Cities / Two months on, 144 Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine land at Chandigarh airport

Two months on, 144 Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine land at Chandigarh airport

All passengers were screened by Punjab health department and were subsequently handed over to respective states after immigration and customs clearances.

Updated: May 31, 2020 22:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A student returning from Ukraine being screened by health officials at the Chandigarh international airport on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

As many as 144 Indian nationals from the region, who were stuck in Ukraine following the outbreak of coronavirus, landed at the Chandigarh international airport on an Air India flight early on Sunday.

The evacuation was part of the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission of the Government of India.

As per the spokesperson of the airport, the aircraft landed at 3:12am with 144 passengers from various adjoining states—54 from Himachal Pradesh, 53 from Haryana, 34 from Punjab, two from Chandigarh, and one from Rajasthan.

All passengers were screened by Punjab health department and were subsequently handed over to respective states after immigration and customs clearances.



Afterwards, all passengers were sent for quarantine as per protocol issued by their respective states who had arranged for their transportation.

District nodal officer Dr Harmandeep Kaur Brar said the passengers will not be sent home yet and will instead be quarantined at government facilities for 14 days. All passengers were asymptomatic, she added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kalyan crosses 1,000 mark in Covid cases
May 31, 2020 22:25 IST
Two months on, 144 Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine land at Chandigarh airport
May 31, 2020 22:22 IST
Jammu and Kashmir evacuates 102,972 stranded residents till date
May 31, 2020 22:21 IST
In Bihar, BJP gets into election mode with PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat
May 31, 2020 22:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.