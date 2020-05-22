Now, all shops in Panchkula can resume business

All shops in sector markets can remain open from 9am to 6pm on all days except Mondays. (HT File Photo)

Revising its lockdown guidelines, the Panchkula administration on Friday allowed opening of sector markets from 9am to 6pm from Saturday.

The markets will function from Tuesday to Sunday and remain closed on Monday.

Earlier, shops were permitted to open trade wise on alternate days.

The administration has also allowed home delivery of cooked food by restaurants, and opening of bakeries and sweets shops, but dine-in services at any eatery are not allowed.

Barbers, spas and salons will continue to remain closed till further orders.

The latest relaxations came after all districts in Haryana were declared orange zones. Local traders had also been seeking more relaxations, especially after most markets in Mohali and Chandigarh had reopened.

Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Ahuja said shopkeepers must ensure social distancing in their shops. In case of booths, customers should not be allowed inside the shop and goods should be delivered from outside through barricading. Violation of these orders will invite legal action.

REHRI MARKET SHOPS

The administration has, however, placed some curbs on congested rehri markets.

For instance, the rehri markets in Sectors 7, 9, 11 and 17, and shops in other areas, including Dailly, Abhaypur, Haripur, Maheshpur and Budhanpur will open only on alternate days and remain closed on Monday.

Shops facing northern and eastern sides will open on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and those facing southern and western sides on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

However, all shops dealing with essential commodities are allowed to remain open on all days between 7am and 6.30pm.

In rural areas, shops will be open from 8am to 6pm on all days. All standalone (single shops), neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential areas will also remain open on all days.

There is also no change as far as Kalka and Pinjore are concerned.

As decided earlier, all shops facing eastern and northern sides will remain open from 9am to 2pm on all days, except Monday. Those facing western and southern sides will remain open every day from 1pm to 6pm, except Monday.