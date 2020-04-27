Now, apply online by May 3 for Class-11 admissions in Punjab’s meritorious schools

The Society for Promotion of Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students of Punjab extended the online registration deadline for Class 11 admissions from April 15 to May 3 amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

So far, 14,000 students have registered against 4,600 seats in ten meritorious schools of Punjab.

These schools are located at Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Hakumat Singh Wala village in Ferozepur district, Ghabdhan village in Gurdaspur, Sangrur, and Talwara in Hoshiarpur.

This is the third time that the society has extended the date for online registration. Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held on May 3.

Punjab meritorious schools assistant project director Inderpal Singh Malhotra said, “We have a total of 4,600 seats in the meritorious schools of Punjab and a total 14,000 students have applied online and showed interest in appearing for the entrance exam. The date of the entrance exam will be informed shortly.”

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The Class 10 students of government-aided schools and private schools affiliated to Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) and those belonging to below poverty line (BPL) families with smart cards are eligible to register.

To be able to register, a general category student should secure 70% and SC/ST students should obtain 65% in Class 10.

THE EXAM PATTERN

The duration of the entrance exam for Class 11 will be two hours. The 100 mark paper will comprise three sections, including English, science and math, carrying 30, 35 and 35 marks. The sectional pass mark is 33% and 50% should be the aggregate score.

The Class 9 entrance exam will be of 150 marks. For Class 9 students, there is only one meritorious school at Talwara in Hoshiarpur.

Where to apply: www.ssapunjab.org

Deadline for applying online: May 3, till 5 pm