Sections
Home / Cities / Now, boards to carry each road project’s contractor, in-charge name in Ludhiana

Now, boards to carry each road project’s contractor, in-charge name in Ludhiana

In view of complaints regarding inferior material being used in road construction, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has ordered that a board depicting...

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

In view of complaints regarding inferior material being used in road construction, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has ordered that a board depicting specifications of work and details of contractor and officials in charge be installed at every construction site.

As many road samples collected in the past have failed the quality test, the superintending engineers (SE) have been directed to inspect the ongoing work and conduct videography of the project from its commencement to completion.

“The protocol was not being followed by MC staff. With the help of contact numbers of the contractor and the official in charge, residents can contact them for concerns regarding the projects. The boards will also specify the project’s deadline and other specifications. SEs will personally move in the field and keep a check on the construction work. Regular sampling is also being conducted to maintain a check on the quality of work,” said Sabharwal.

Earlier, seven samples collected from Amantran Colony, Guru Vihar, Chander Nagar, Bal Singh Nagar Road, Ashok Nagar, Daba Road and a road near GNE College (towards Dugri) had failed the quality test. Samples collected from a stretch near RK Road, Circular Road, near Daresi Ground, and Baba Mukand Singh Nagar had also given poor results.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ gets a twist to warn against drunk driving
Aug 29, 2020 19:08 IST
NEET, JEE: Two students write to CJI Bobde, seek postponement of exams amid pandemic
Aug 29, 2020 19:08 IST
Murder bid on Ludhiana scribe: Two history-sheeters held
Aug 29, 2020 19:06 IST
Now, boards to carry each road project’s contractor, in-charge name in Ludhiana
Aug 29, 2020 19:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.