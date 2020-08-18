Sections
Home / Cities / Now, eateries to close by 8:30pm in Mohali

Now, eateries to close by 8:30pm in Mohali

Violation of these guidelines and lockdown measures will be punishable under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, inviting legal action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New rules will kick in from August 18 restricting timings of restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units as well as restaurants/hotels within shopping malls and liquor vends till 8.30pm and shops and shopping malls till 8pm instead of 9pm due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

District magistrate Girish Dayalan said on Monday that the night curfew hours will remain fixed at 9 pm to 5am, with movement of all non-essential activities within the municipal limits the city restricted. However, essential activities including operation of multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aircraft will be permitted.

Industries running two to three shifts will also remain open.

Violation of these guidelines and lockdown measures will be punishable under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, inviting legal action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



According to various advisories issued by the health and family welfare department, compliance of rules is mandatory. Violations will invite criminal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai’s private hospitals seeing rise: Civic body
Aug 18, 2020 01:27 IST
Delhiwale: Strolling in CP during the new normal
Aug 18, 2020 01:27 IST
Central body sees no locust threat in Punjab, Haryana
Aug 18, 2020 01:23 IST
Chhattisgarh journalist booked for Facebook post saying tribals killing each other
Aug 18, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.