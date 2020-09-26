Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Now, free video consultation for home-isolated Covid patients in Ludhiana

Now, free video consultation for home-isolated Covid patients in Ludhiana

The consultation will be available through Webex meeting app from Monday to Saturday between 1pm and 1.30pm.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 18:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The police department with the help of city doctors has initiated daily online video consultation for home isolated Covid-19 patients.

The consultation will be available through Webex meeting app from 1pm to 1.30pm.

According to Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, any coronavirus patient in home isolation can join this meeting. Police employees, their relatives and general public from any district of Punjab can avail the online facility for free and the identity of the participants will be kept confidential.

Doctors Rajesh Mahajan and Bishav Mohan, both Covid experts from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, and other specialists from prominent hospitals will answer the people’s queries and guide them in the online mode.



The meeting will be held daily from Monday to Saturday between 1pm and 1.30pm and people have to join it by 12.45pm for preliminary checking and briefing.

The police chief added that the police are already conducting daily online meetings with police personnel who have tested positive for the virus. Now, they have extended the facility to every Covid patient in home isolation.

Those who are interested in joining the meeting can log in on the Webex meeting app using the ID 572473328 and they would need no password to join.

The police chief is already listening to the grievances of city residents through the meeting app.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WATCH LIVE: PM Modi addresses 75th session of United Nations General Assembly
Sep 26, 2020 18:35 IST
‘Till how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision making structure’: PM Modi at UNGA
Sep 26, 2020 18:40 IST
BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
Sep 26, 2020 17:50 IST
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
Sep 26, 2020 18:29 IST

latest news

Congress steps up attack on govt on labour codes, says it has removed security net for workers
Sep 26, 2020 18:43 IST
Watch Salman Khan-Yasmin Karachiwala’s full body workout in latest video
Sep 26, 2020 18:40 IST
Woman’s hoop and shuffle dance has netizens hooked. Watch
Sep 26, 2020 18:33 IST
Sayani Gupta: The Emmy nomination has come at a nice time
Sep 26, 2020 18:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.