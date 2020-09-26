Now, free video consultation for home-isolated Covid patients in Ludhiana

The police department with the help of city doctors has initiated daily online video consultation for home isolated Covid-19 patients.

The consultation will be available through Webex meeting app from 1pm to 1.30pm.

According to Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, any coronavirus patient in home isolation can join this meeting. Police employees, their relatives and general public from any district of Punjab can avail the online facility for free and the identity of the participants will be kept confidential.

Doctors Rajesh Mahajan and Bishav Mohan, both Covid experts from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, and other specialists from prominent hospitals will answer the people’s queries and guide them in the online mode.

The meeting will be held daily from Monday to Saturday between 1pm and 1.30pm and people have to join it by 12.45pm for preliminary checking and briefing.

The police chief added that the police are already conducting daily online meetings with police personnel who have tested positive for the virus. Now, they have extended the facility to every Covid patient in home isolation.

Those who are interested in joining the meeting can log in on the Webex meeting app using the ID 572473328 and they would need no password to join.

The police chief is already listening to the grievances of city residents through the meeting app.