Sections
Home / Cities / Now Jagraon ADC among 53 new Covid-19 cases; one more death in Ludhiana

Now Jagraon ADC among 53 new Covid-19 cases; one more death in Ludhiana

With this, the total number of Covid-19 patients in the district has reached 1,181.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representational photo

A day after additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amarjit Singh Bains and Khanna sub-divisional magistrate Sandeep Singh were declared infected, Jagraon ADC Neeru Katyal has tested positive for coronavirus disease.

Fifty three fresh cases were detected in the district on Wednesday. Of these, 48 belong to Ludhiana, while the others pertain to Sangrur, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Mansa and Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total number of Covid-19 patients in Ludhiana has reached 1,181.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old resident of Daba-Lohara area succumbed to the disease at Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer hospital on Wednesday, taking the district’s death toll to 28.

Katyal has become the fifth high-ranking official of the district administration to have tested positive for the virus in the district. While deputy commissioner of police Ashwani Kapoor is undergoing treatment, ACP Anil Kohli and revenue department kanungo Gurmel Singh had succumbed to the disease.



Senior administration officials, including MC additional commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) additional chief administrator Bhupinder Singh, SDMs Amrinder Singh Malhi and Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon, regional transport authority secretary Damanjit Singh Mann, MC joint commissioners Kulpreet Singh and Swati Tiwana, and GLADA estate officer Sonam Chaudhary, among others were home quarantined after ADC Bains tested positive on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma has tested negative.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Himachal has alloted Rs 587 crore to woman, child welfare: CM
Jul 08, 2020 22:35 IST
North MCD says yet to get funds for teachers’ salaries, govt says released money
Jul 08, 2020 22:34 IST
Traffic movement allowed on pedestrianised stretches at Krishna Nagar and Karol Bagh markets
Jul 08, 2020 22:34 IST
Ensure timely completion of tourism projects:  Himachal CM to officials
Jul 08, 2020 22:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.