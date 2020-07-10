Sections
Now, masks, gloves available at railway stations of Ambala division

Protective gear are available at Ambala Cantonment, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, Saharanpur and Shimla railway stations that fall under the Ambala division.

To make protective gear available to passengers at the stations of the Ambala Division, the officials have made masks, gloves, takeaway bed roll kits and sanitizers available at various multi-purpose stalls.

A letter on the matter was issued by senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) Hari Mohan to all contractors at the said stations to keep sufficient stock and sell these items of good quality, not exceeding the MRP.

“Only 18 trains are operating these days, but if a passenger needs to replace a mask or a glove or needs to buy a new one, the division has made these items available at the station itself,” Mohan said.



“The stalls have been keeping these items, but the sale is almost negligible as the passengers come to the station, get their thermal screening and board the train. Also, as prescribed, most of the passengers already carry these items with them,” he added.

