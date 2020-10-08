Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Now, orchardists in HP to get subsidy on purchase of insecticides, pesticides

Now, orchardists in HP to get subsidy on purchase of insecticides, pesticides

The horticulture department will deposit a maximum subsidy of Rs 4,000 directly in the bank account of orchardists.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The state government has decided not to provide subsidised pesticides and insecticides to state’s orchardists from the next financial year 2021-22 and will be directly depositing the subsidy amount in their bank accounts so that they can purchase insecticides and pesticides of their choices from the open market.

An official of the state’s horticulture department said that the decision has been taken to prevent problems in drug procurement and benefit small and medium orchardists of the state.

He said that the state government has been purchasing pesticides and insecticides worth crores during every season, however, orchardists have been raising questions about its quality and often complained about not getting it. Due to this, the government had to keep stock of pesticides fungicides, and insecticides. Apart from this, the department had to open distribution centres and deploy employees there.

According to this new system, the department will not have to keep the stock nor it will have to set up distribution centres.

The orchardists will be able to purchase required material from the market on their own and the subsidised amount will be provided to them after they will submit the bills with the horticulture department.

The department will deposit a maximum subsidy of Rs 4,000 directly in the account of the orchardists.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India has taken trinity of reforms - in education, labour and agriculture sectors’, PM Modi at Invest India conference
Oct 08, 2020 18:51 IST
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
Oct 08, 2020 18:33 IST
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
Oct 08, 2020 19:04 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: SRH win toss, opt to bat first
Oct 08, 2020 19:04 IST

latest news

‘Karan Johar was the first to support Aligarh’: Hansal Mehta
Oct 08, 2020 19:08 IST
Prez Kovind urges citizens to stand united to defeat Covid-19 through collective determination, discipline
Oct 08, 2020 18:55 IST
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
Oct 08, 2020 19:07 IST
Disha nails butterfly kick, Tiger and his mother Ayesha cheer for her
Oct 08, 2020 18:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.