Now, paddy transplantation in Punjab advanced by 10 days

Responding to concerns expressed by farmers over labour shortage in the state, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced advancement in paddy transplantation by 10 days, from June 20 to June 10.

Earlier on Friday, the CM had agreed to advance paddy transplantation by a week to June 13. However, acceding to the farmers’ demand, he decided to advance it by three more days.

The sowing operations will now commence on May 10, instead of May 20, with setting up of nurseries and transplantation of saplings from June 10, fixed earlier by the agriculture department.

The farmers had raised concerns about meeting the cultivation and sowing requirements in view of the labour shortage resulting from exodus of migrant labourers in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

Describing these concerns as understandable, the CM said it is in the interest of the farmers to push the dates ahead by 10 days.

Underlining the need to adopt the latest practice of direct seeding of rice (DSR) and mechanised paddy transplantation technologies, the CM directed additional chief secretary ACS (development) Viswajeet Khanna to harness the services of the extension staff of agriculture department to provide all technical support to the farmers.

The farmers should be helped in making effective use of paddy transplanters and DSR machinery, he said, adding that the advanced technology would be instrumental in filling the gap created by shortage of migrant labour.

To facilitate the farmers in ensuring timely transplantation of paddy, Amarinder also directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to make necessary arrangements for facilitating uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector during this period.