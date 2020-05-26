Sections
Now, Panchkula has zero active Covid-19 case

No new case has been reported in the district in the past 11 days

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With the discharge of a 44-year-old recovered Covid-19 patient from the civil hospital in Sector 6 on Tuesday, the number of active cases in the district dropped to zero.

Also, no new case has been reported in the past 11 days. The last two cases were recorded on May 15, taking the total count to 25.

The first positive case in Panchkula was reported on March 21, after a 38-year-old salon worker from Kharak Mangoli village had come in contact with Chandigarh’s first coronavirus patient. She was discharged on April 11.

District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajiv Narwal said the 44-year-old man of Rajiv Colony near Sector 17, was discharged on Tuesday after he tested negative for the virus.



“When his sample was taken last week, he had tested positive. But his samples returned negative results on Tuesday. Consequently, he was discharged and advised home quarantine,” he said.

The man, a milk vendor cum confectioner, had tested positive on May 8. His primary and secondary contacts had, however, tested negative.

Narwal said samples of 39 foreign-returned persons, who were putting up at different hotels in Panchkula, had been collected and their reports were awaited.

According to the health department, samples of a total of 4,231 persons have been taken so far in the district, out of which 4,123 persons tested negative, 25 were positive and results of 60 persons are awaited.

