Now, people stranded in Punjab can return home after screening

Health check-up camps will be held to screen the stranded people

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

People from other states, who are stranded in Punjab and are desirous of returning home, can apply on www.covidhelp.punjab.gov.in by May 3.

On filling details on the link, a system generated unique ID will be given for the whole family.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said access to the back-end of the link will be provided by state control room and by May 3, the DCs will be in a position to access the database to see details of their districts.

Health check-up camps will be held to screen the stranded people. The screening will be completed by May 4. Those found asymptomatic, will be issued a certificate by the health team.



He also added that stranded people can begin their journeys on May 5.

