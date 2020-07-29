Sections
Home / Cities / Now, plant 10 saplings to get gun licence in Patiala district

Now, plant 10 saplings to get gun licence in Patiala district

PATIALA Knowing well Punjabis’ love for guns, Patiala divisional commissioner has put a green rider for issuing fresh arms licences and their renewal. Now, a fresh applicant,...

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:41 IST

By HT Correspondeny,

PATIALA Knowing well Punjabis’ love for guns, Patiala divisional commissioner has put a green rider for issuing fresh arms licences and their renewal. Now, a fresh applicant, and those wanting to renew their licences, has to plant 10 saplings and show selfies as proof to the authorities concerned.

Commissioner Chander Gaind launched the scheme on Wednesday, while MP Preneet Kaur joined through web conference and lauded the initiative.

Patiala, the home district of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, has 42,000 arms licences and one has to renew it every three years. Around 200 applications are received every month for new/renewal of licences.

Officials also issued two licences after the applicants submitted their selfies with the saplings planted by them.



Calling the initiative ‘Trees-for-Gun’, Gaind said the idea was to inspire people to plant more trees and nurture them.

“Anyone desirous of getting a new arms licence will have to plant 10 saplings and those coming for renewal need to plant five. The applicant would need to submit a selfie with each sapling as proof. After a period of one month, before marking the application for police clearance and dope test, the applicant will have to furnish fresh saplings to show the status of the saplings,” said Gaind.

The commissioner said with this initiative, the district will see plantation of around 12,000 saplings per year, thus increasing the green cover.

Preneet Kaur, while appreciating the idea, appealed to the other districts to follow this initiative. She also assured to mention the initiative in the Lok Sabha for replication across the country.

Patiala DC Kumar Amit urged the departments concerned for proper monitoring of the saplings.

Blurb: Under the ‘Trees-for-Gun’ scheme, an applicant will need to submit selfies with 10 planted saplings and five for renewal

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US, Australia see key role for India in Indo-Pacific security
Jul 29, 2020 19:21 IST
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
Jul 29, 2020 19:20 IST
Delhi’s recovery rate reaches 88.9% as discharges outscore fresh cases yet again
Jul 29, 2020 19:14 IST
Disha drops fire emoji on Tiger’s photo, Krishna feels he’s Hollywood-ready
Jul 29, 2020 19:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.