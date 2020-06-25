Sections
Now, registration of pet dogs, cats mandatory in Ludhiana

Residents have time until December 31 to get their pet dogs and cats registered; failing which they will have to pay a penalty of Rs 4,000, besides Rs 100 a day to MC, which will take care of the pet till the process is completed.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 19:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and other MC officials during the launch of the pet registration project at the Zone D office in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday formally launched the pet registration project, with joint commissioner Swati Tiwana becoming the first resident to get her pet registered.

The project, which was launched by mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, had been hanging fire for nine years. Ludhiana is the first city in Punjab to start this project. In the next phase, the registration of animal breeders and cattle will be made mandatory.

MC senior veterinary officer Dr Harbans Dhalla said the registration will help the civic body trace the owners easily.



Once the registration is done, it will be mandatory to tie the token around the pet’s neck and in case of ferocious dogs, the owner will have cover its face with a muzzle while taking it out on the streets. The owner will also have to bear the expenses if the pet bites anyone, Dr Dhalla said.

HOW TO GET THE REGISTRATION

Go to the civic body’s website, mcludhiana.gov.in, and fill the pro forma. Upload the photographs of the pet and the owner.

Once the online payment is done, a license will be issued to the owner, who will have to take a copy to the Zone A MC office for getting a token. A helpline number (8437535700) has also been issued for queries regarding this.

