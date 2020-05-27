Sections
Now, take appointment to meet officials at G Noida authority office

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has asked visitors to take an appointment if they want to meet any official at the authority’s administrative office in Knowledge Park-IV. The move is...

Updated: May 27, 2020 22:58 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

GREATER NOIDA:

The Greater Noida authority has asked visitors to take an appointment if they want to meet any official at the authority’s administrative office in Knowledge Park-IV. The move is aimed at discouraging the people to visit the office in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, authority officials said.

As per the officials, at least 1,000 visitors, including residents, plot allottees, developers and industrial plot owners, come to the authority office on a normal day.

“If it is extremely important to meet any official, then the visitor will have to seek an appointment with the official concerned, and after the time is fixed he or she can come to discuss the grievance. Without appointment, the entry of visitors will not be allowed,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority.



The authority has also directed its staff to sit at a distance of two metres and follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the government at the workplace.

“We have decided to start making electronic files to approve any proposal related with civic issues, development work, land acquisition or individual grievance. If any residents or plot allottees want to get a work done or grievance to be addressed, then they can drop their complaint in a box installed at the gate,” said Chand.

The authority has decided to sanitise the drop box at regular intervals and the staff will collect the proposals or complaints from the drop box after a certain time. The resident or property allottee will use drop box facility only if he cannot get work done via online services available at the portal of the authority, said the officials.

Besides, it will make a separate entry and exit gates at the authority building so that staff also can keep certain distance from each other.

Greater Noida is spread on 38,000 hectares of land and the authority has allotted land for group housing, schools, factories, industries, among others.

“We have decided to set up a meeting hall at the ground floor with three chairs placed at a distance of at least 2 metres, so that the visitors can meet the official concerned,” said Chand.

