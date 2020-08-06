Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Now, upload water meter reading online

Now, upload water meter reading online

The complete process for submitting the water readings is available on the MC website

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh residents can now upload their water meter reading on the e-sampark mobile app/e-sampark web portal to put a check on wrong billing. Mayor Raj Bala Malik and MC commissioner KK Yadav on Thursday launched the application for uploading water meter reading online. Malik said that android/IOS users can download/install the e-sampark app and thereafter, picture of the meter reading can be uploaded through the app/web portal. The consumer needs to add the water account number. Those residents, who have already downloaded the mobile app, will be required to update the same. The complete process for submitting the water readings is available on the MC website.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 07, 2020 01:45 IST
Politics over hooch tragedy: Punjab ministers want Bajwa, Dullo out; MPs stay defiant
Aug 07, 2020 01:37 IST
Maharashtra CET cell to hold 3rd round as 306 PG medical seats in government institutes lie vacant
Aug 07, 2020 01:31 IST
Artist duo sculpt eco-friendly cow dung Ganesha idols
Aug 07, 2020 01:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.