NRI arrested under UAPA by Punjab Police gets bail

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kapurthala

A sessions court here on Thursday granted bail to NRI Joginder Singh Gujjar alias Goga (65) of Akala village in Bholath, who was arrested by Punjab Police on July 2 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) for his links with pro-Khalistan group SFJ.

Additional sessions judge Rajwinder Kaur ordered that the applicant/accused is an old-aged heart patient, who has been in jail since July 2, 2020, thus he is not required for the purpose of custodial interrogation.

Moreover, he has already spent a sufficient period of incarceration and no useful purpose shall be served by detaining him behind bars for indefinite period, especially in the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic, the judge held, allowing the bail application filed on behalf of Goga against bail bonds of ₹1 lakh.

Bholath DSP Jatinderjit Singh state before the court that ever since Goga’s arrest, no evidence to connect him to SFJ or any other unlawful organisation has come to light.



Earlier, Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira had written letter to CM Capt Amarinder Singh against Goga’s arrest and demanded his release citing he was falsely implicated in the case.

Goga was arrested under sections 10 (a) and (b), 11, 13 (1) and 17 of the UAPA for allegedly being a prominent and active member of the SFJ, which was declared an unlawful organisation by the Union home ministry.

