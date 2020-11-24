Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / NRI couple robbed of SUV, jewellery at gunpoint in Tarn Taran village

NRI couple robbed of SUV, jewellery at gunpoint in Tarn Taran village

Police said, the incident took place at around noon on Sunday when New York-based NRIs were on their way from an Amritsar village to historic gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib near Chabhal town of Tarn Taran district for paying obeisance.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 01:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Tarn Taran

Victims said five men came on two bikes and fired in the air before taking away their valuables. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five unidentified bike-borne men looted an SUV, a gold chain, Rs 27,000 and other valuables from an NRI couple at gunpoint near Mianpur village in Tarn Taran, police said on Monday.

Police said, the incident took place at around noon on Sunday when New York-based NRIs Rashpal Singh (62) and his wife Sukhwinder Kaur were on their way from an Amritsar village to historic gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib near Chabhal town of Tarn Taran district for paying obeisance.

A case under Sections 395 (punishment for dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Sara-E-Amanat Khan police station of Tarn Taran on the complaint of Rashpal Singh.

“On November 12, I came to my ancestral village Jethuwal Nangal in Amritsar from New York. On Saturday, I and my wife were going to pay obeisance at gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib on a Toyota Fortuner (PB-02-DB-4111). When we reached near Mianwal village, I stopped my car to answer nature’s call. When I was about to enter my car, five unidentified persons on two motorcycles opened a fire in the air and asked me to hand them over cash and valuables,” the NRI said.

“I gave my wallet containing a card of an American bank, driving licence, an ATM card, some important papers and Rs 15,000. They also snatched a gold chain weighing 5 tolas from my wife’s neck, besides taking her purse containing Rs 12,000. Before leaving the spot, the accused also took away our mobile phones and the SUV.” He added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the probe was on to identify the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Start of second Covid-19 wave? States impose fresh set of curbs, curfews are back
Nov 24, 2020 01:03 IST
Covid-19: Boost for India as Oxford vaccine candidate shot up to 90% successful
Nov 24, 2020 01:20 IST
Tarun Gogoi, man who led Assam from violence to peace dies at 84
Nov 24, 2020 00:29 IST
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
Nov 23, 2020 21:54 IST

latest news

Three caught with 74,400 banned tablets in Karnal
Nov 24, 2020 02:01 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 24, 2020 02:01 IST
Freight trains services resume in Punjab, Railways plan to run 31 trains
Nov 24, 2020 01:56 IST
Former councillor’s suicide: Panipat SP among three cops booked
Nov 24, 2020 01:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.