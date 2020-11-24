NRI couple robbed of SUV, jewellery at gunpoint in Tarn Taran village

Victims said five men came on two bikes and fired in the air before taking away their valuables. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five unidentified bike-borne men looted an SUV, a gold chain, Rs 27,000 and other valuables from an NRI couple at gunpoint near Mianpur village in Tarn Taran, police said on Monday.

Police said, the incident took place at around noon on Sunday when New York-based NRIs Rashpal Singh (62) and his wife Sukhwinder Kaur were on their way from an Amritsar village to historic gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib near Chabhal town of Tarn Taran district for paying obeisance.

A case under Sections 395 (punishment for dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Sara-E-Amanat Khan police station of Tarn Taran on the complaint of Rashpal Singh.

“On November 12, I came to my ancestral village Jethuwal Nangal in Amritsar from New York. On Saturday, I and my wife were going to pay obeisance at gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib on a Toyota Fortuner (PB-02-DB-4111). When we reached near Mianwal village, I stopped my car to answer nature’s call. When I was about to enter my car, five unidentified persons on two motorcycles opened a fire in the air and asked me to hand them over cash and valuables,” the NRI said.

“I gave my wallet containing a card of an American bank, driving licence, an ATM card, some important papers and Rs 15,000. They also snatched a gold chain weighing 5 tolas from my wife’s neck, besides taking her purse containing Rs 12,000. Before leaving the spot, the accused also took away our mobile phones and the SUV.” He added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the probe was on to identify the accused.