NTSE mock test: Fourteen students score above 90% marks

Of the total 3,083 students in Class 10, 2,993 appeared for the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) mock test at 232 government schools in the district on Thursday. Around 64 students scored between 80% to 90% and 204 scored between 70% to 80%. Fourteen students scored above 90% marks in the practice test.

Nandani and Himani Sharma from Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, scored 99 out of 100 marks. Both said that now their aim is to score well in the next mock test to be held on December 7 and 8.

The two-hour practice test contained 100 questions (50 each from mental ability and scholastic ability) and the majority of students were able to finish the test in the allotted time.

School authorities made all necessary arrangements and students were accommodated in classrooms by adhering to social distancing norms.

At the government model senior secondary smart school, Punjab Agricultural University, 62 students appeared in the test. To check the OMR sheets, the school principals deputed six teachers so that the result can be compiled in an hour. While teachers of other government schools sent the results to block mentors so that they can be compiled at the district level.

A student Jashanpreet Kaur said, “The paper was balanced and I was able to complete it in the allotted time. I have been taking online coaching for quite some time now. To prepare for the exam, I had appeared in all tests conducted by the state and district education department.”

NTSE nodal officer, Balwinder Kaur, said, “We have received good response, as the majority of students who have registered for the NTSE exam to be held on December 13, appeared in the mock test. The results have been prepared and students will be informed so that they can work on their weak areas to enhance their score in the next mock test.”