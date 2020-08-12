Number of Covid-19 patients on oxygen support up by 327 in August

PUNE As the Covid-19 positive cases surge there has been a rise in the number of patients on oxygen support and critical patients. In August 327 more Covid-19 positive patients have been admitted to various city hospitals who need oxygen support, with 97 more in critical condition.

The reason doctors say silent hypoxia, in this case, is the symptoms to kick in late which is causing patients to land up at the hospitals at the last minute when they require oxygen.

The number of Covid-19 positive patients who require oxygen treatment has gone up from 2,153 as of August 1 to 2,480 as of August 11.

Along with the number of people who need oxygen the number of critical patients has also risen substantially with 638 critical patients as of August 1 to 735 as of August 11.

As of Tuesday, 3,215 out of 14,705 or 21.86 per cent of the Covid-19 active patients are either critical in ICU (intensive care unit) or need oxygen treatment.

Dr Sunil Rao, group medical director from Sahyadri hospital said, “It is true that we are seeing an increase in number of people who require oxygen. While earlier people saw symptoms in the first week itself, now due to hypoxia the symptoms kick in late like on the seventh or eighth day when the person requires oxygen.”

“Also most people are now isolated at home and so when they come in the symptoms are severe that they need oxygen treatment. It could be because the virus has mutated and the strain prevalent in the city or country is causing these changes,” he said.

“There is no particular age which requires oxygen treatment, we are seeing patients as young as 20 or 30-year-old who require oxygen, it is more related to their immunity,” he said.

Dr Parikshit Prayag, Covid-19 consultant, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said, “It is true that people are coming at a time when they need oxygen and that the symptoms are seen late nowadays. This could be an indicator of the change in virulence of the virus but more needs to be studied.”

“Drop in oxygen saturation is the first indicator and so everyone should check their oxygen saturation through a pulse oximeter which can be checked regularly and has to be maintained above 93. Patients come to us when their saturation levels have dropped below 80 sometimes when they need oxygen treatment,” he said.

Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, nodal officer Covid19, said, “People are coming late to the hospital or are being detected late. For those who are isolated at home who have observed symptoms like fever, cold or cough take off the counter medicines which subsides the symptoms which later come back.”

“We have also observed a similar pattern and there could be two reasons either the virus is mutating which is causing such changes, this need to be studied further, or that the patients are being detected late as the symptoms develop later,” he said.

“Also, the period between seven to ten days after the virus has entered the body is when the cytokine storm kicks in and needs to be monitored carefully. Even those in home isolation, need to monitor their pulse oximeter and temperature and get in touch with the consulting doctor as soon as they notice any variation,” he said.