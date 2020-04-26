Sections
Nurse among 17 new Covid cases in Thane

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 22:29 IST

By Megha Pol,

Seventeen people, including a 43-year-old nurse from civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa, tested positive for Covid-19 in Thane on Sunday. The number of positive cases in the city is 226.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “The 43-year-old nurse, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar, had come in contact with another nurse of Kalwa hospital who tested positive two days ago. Both the nurses had come in contact with the 44-year-old man from Lokmanya Nagar who tested positive after his death.”

Three more people from Lokmanya Nagar and four from CP Talao in Wagale Estate tested positive. They had attended the 44-year-old man’s funeral.

Malvi added, “Among the others who tested positive include the 75-year-old wife and 24-year-old son of the 80-year-old doctor, who died on Friday. Three residents of Vartak Nagar also tested positive. No death was reported on Sunday and four people were discharged from hospital.”



