Sections
Home / Cities / Nurse found dead in Amritsar; hospital manager among 4 booked

Nurse found dead in Amritsar; hospital manager among 4 booked

Police have booked the hospital manager, his wife, their public relations officer and a doctor under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC 

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

The victim belonged to Tarn Taran. (Getty Images)

Amritsar A 20-year-old nurse, Jyoti, was found dead in mysterious circumstances at her paying guest (PG) accommodation at Green Field locality on the Majitha road on Monday. Jyoti, of Khemkaran village in Tarn Taran, had been worked at Florem hospital, Majitha Bypass Chowk, for the past few months, and was doing a course in nursing to improve her skills.

Police have booked the hospital manager Sanjay Sharma, his wife Kirti Sharma, public relations officer Munish and Dr Gurpreet Singh under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Sadar police station.

The victim’s father, Willium, said, “After getting a call from an unknown number, informing me about the death of my daughter, I reached the PG where she had been living at about 3.30am. I found that her body was lying on the bed and there were some marks of sharp-edged weapons on the body. It seemed she was murdered.”

He said, “My daughter often complained to me about the misbehaviour of senior staff of the hospital, where she was employed. There is a conspiracy.”



Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-north) Sarabjit Singh along Sadar SHO Parveen Kumar reached the spot. The SHO said based on complaints of family members, they have registered a case against the accused. “More sections, if needed, will be added once our probe is completed,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plan for Covid test at airport for int’l flyers
Aug 18, 2020 00:12 IST
‘Can’t waste a year’: SC rejects NEET, JEE delay
Aug 18, 2020 00:11 IST
Govt kick-starts talks toexplore vaccine deal
Aug 18, 2020 00:11 IST
Barcelona sack coach Quique Setien days after 8-2 loss to Bayern
Aug 18, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.