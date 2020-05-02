Sections
Home / Cities / Nurse robbed of scooter at knifepoint in Ludhiana’s Dehlon

Nurse robbed of scooter at knifepoint in Ludhiana’s Dehlon

The scooter also had an iPhone and some important documents

Updated: May 02, 2020 22:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The incident took place when the nurse was going to work at government hospital, Dehlon (HT File Photo)

A government nurse was robbed of her scooter at knifepoint near Sayian Chowk at Dehlon on Friday. The incident took place when the nurse was going to work at government hospital, Dehlon.

Complainant Daljit Kaur, 40, of Chupki village, Dehlon, said a man intercepted her near Sayian Chowk and robbed her of her scooter at knifepoint, before fleeing with it. She said her Apple iPhone 11 Pro and some important documents were also in the two-wheeler.

Sub-inspector Surinder Singh said during investigation, some onlookers identified the accused as Arun Kumar of Dehlon.

“A case under Section 379-B (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Dehlon police station. A manhunt has been launched to nab the suspect,” he added.



