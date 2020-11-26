Nursing & pharmacy colleges approved for Mohali

Health and labour minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said a BSc courses for nursing and pharmacy will be initiated in the next session in the new colleges. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Considering the prolonged demand of Mohali residents, the state government has approved nursing and pharmacy colleges under Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali.

Health and labour minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the decision was taken in a video conference where Baba Farid University of Health Science vice-chancellor Raj Bahadur, health and medical education advisor to the state government Dr KK Talwar, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Husan Lal, and secretary, medical education DK Tiwari were present among others.

The minister said that a BSc courses for nursing and pharmacy will be initiated in the next session in the new colleges.

Sidhu clarified that in case of paucity of land in the colleges concerned, it would be provided free of cost to the institute.