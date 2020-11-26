Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Nursing & pharmacy colleges approved for Mohali

Nursing & pharmacy colleges approved for Mohali

The colleges would be affiliated to the Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 01:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Health and labour minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said a BSc courses for nursing and pharmacy will be initiated in the next session in the new colleges. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Considering the prolonged demand of Mohali residents, the state government has approved nursing and pharmacy colleges under Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali.

Health and labour minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the decision was taken in a video conference where Baba Farid University of Health Science vice-chancellor Raj Bahadur, health and medical education advisor to the state government Dr KK Talwar, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Husan Lal, and secretary, medical education DK Tiwari were present among others.

The minister said that a BSc courses for nursing and pharmacy will be initiated in the next session in the new colleges.

Sidhu clarified that in case of paucity of land in the colleges concerned, it would be provided free of cost to the institute.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cyclone Nivar makes landfall, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Nov 26, 2020 01:24 IST
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Nov 26, 2020 00:28 IST
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Nov 25, 2020 17:35 IST
‘Gupkar can canvass freely’: J&K Governor Manoj Sinha
Nov 26, 2020 01:12 IST

latest news

Cabinet clears Rs 6,000 cr for NIIF
Nov 26, 2020 01:19 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 26, 2020 01:18 IST
‘Gupkar can canvass freely’: J&K Governor Manoj Sinha
Nov 26, 2020 01:12 IST
Boost for DSP as CAT directs Chandigarh admn to consider his case for promotion
Nov 26, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.