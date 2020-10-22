Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / NV distilleries chairman confesses to supplying illicit liquor to Haryana, other states

NV distilleries chairman confesses to supplying illicit liquor to Haryana, other states

Jain was booked after recovery of illegal liquor in Samalkha of Panipat a year ago. He has been sent to five-day police remand by the court.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:27 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

NV distilleries chairman Ashok Jain has confessed to supplying illicit liquor to Haryana and other states, two days after he was arrested from his Delhi office by police officials.

Panipat deputy superintendent of police (DSP headquarters) Satish Vats said Jain has confessed to supplying illicit liquor to other states without valid permit of the excise department with the help of liquor smugglers. “The distilleries were legal but the work was illegal and the involvement of more people cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Jain was booked after recovery of illegal liquor in Samalkha of Panipat a year ago. He has been sent to five-day police remand by the court.

Police officials associated with the investigation said Jain was questioned in the presence of liquor smuggler Bhupinder Singh. However, the DSP said Jain did not confess that he supplied the liquor with the help of Bhupinder Singh.



The DSP said, “It has not been established yet that the liquor recovered from Bhupinder was manufactured in Jain’s distilleries. We have three more days to interrogate him and will share information after the completion of the police remand.”

The findings of the Special Enquiry Team (SET) constituted to investigate the alleged liquor scam revealed that several cases of illegal liquor were reported in Haryana during April 1, 2019 to May 10, 2020, involving people associated with M/s NV Distilleries.

Several FIRs were also registered following the seizure of illicit liquor. These include FIR 143 at Mulana police station in Ambala after the recovery of 1,800 cases of illegal liquor, FIR 222 at Sadar Police Station in Kurukshetra following the seizure of 14,100 liquor bottles manufactured at M/s RS distillery located in Chandrao of Karnal district, FIR 302 at Sadar Police station in Kurukshetra following recovery of 10,104 bottles.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Oct 22, 2020 22:48 IST
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Oct 22, 2020 23:35 IST
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Oct 22, 2020 22:04 IST
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Oct 22, 2020 23:36 IST

latest news

Biker booked for assaulting auto driver with dagger in Virar near Mumbai
Oct 22, 2020 23:59 IST
30-year-old Mumbai resident, his aide held for plotting own abduction for ₹1 lakh
Oct 22, 2020 23:58 IST
As classes go online, IIT-Bombay collects ₹4 crore through crowdfunding to buy laptops, broadband for needy students
Oct 22, 2020 23:57 IST
75,000 women travel on local trains in Mumbai on Day 2
Oct 22, 2020 23:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.