Sections
Home / Cities / Observation home at Yerawada enjoys benefits of organic vegetable garden

Observation home at Yerawada enjoys benefits of organic vegetable garden

PUNE Amid the lockdown period the children lodged at the observation home in Yerawada get fresh organic vegetables every day due to the vegetable garden developed by them in the campus with support...

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE Amid the lockdown period the children lodged at the observation home in Yerawada get fresh organic vegetables every day due to the vegetable garden developed by them in the campus with support from Hope for the Children Foundation (HFCF).

This foundation has collaborated with the observation home, the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra in Yerawada for the past five years to help support the rehabilitation of the children in conflict with law.

Superintendent GN Padghan, said, “Our children are getting organic and fresh vegetables every day due to the support extended by of Hope for the Children Foundation . We thank the organisers for carrying out the initiative.”

“The children are in complete control and care of the garden and perform activities like watering the plants and relish the fresh produce grown within the campus area. Through the said project, the children have learnt the art of energy conservation, water conservation , biodiversity, food safety and security, better nutrition and healthy living,” he said.



Work began on the vegetable garden in January 2020, and three months after the plantation, the kitchen garden is currently providing daily fresh organic vegetables such as eggplants, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander, ladies’ finger, cluster beans, carrots and potatoes, various gourds, curry leaves, onion, sweet corn, methi, spinach and other green leafy vegetables.

Over the years, the foundation has helped in restoring a training hall, plant flowers and trees in the campus and has painted the kitchen.

The foundation has utilised the available space of 30,000 square feet to the fullest ,contributing to the wellness of the children by developing a kitchen garden and sustainable farming. The objectives were to provide fresh produce to the children, engage them in learning how to grow their own organic produce, help them connect with mother earth and support the observation home with food sustainability.

Assistance was provided by Eco Factory Foundation, a non - profit organisation with experience in working towards developing sustainable green solution and empowering and strengthening the agro-sector and farmers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 22:36 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
May 03, 2020 19:28 IST

latest news

Maharashtra’s retired top cops donate PPE kits to police staff battling Covid-19
May 03, 2020 22:57 IST
Pune set for gradual ease of restrictions
May 03, 2020 22:55 IST
Covid-19 cases double in three days, Punjab among 10 worst-hit states
May 03, 2020 22:54 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.