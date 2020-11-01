October ends with second-highest monthly rainfall for Mumbai in a decade

With 170.1mm rainfall, the month of October ended with the second-highest monthly rain in 10 years for Mumbai.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest monthly rainfall in 10 years for the month of October was recorded in 2012 at 197.7mm, while the all-time high monthly rain was in 1998 after the city received 376.6mm.

Last year, Mumbai recorded 75mm rain in October, while in 2018 the city received only 3.8mm rainfall. Between 2013 and 2017, the rainfall ranged between 23.4mm and 85.7mm while the city recorded 120.1mm rain in October 2011.

According to the Santacruz weather observatory – representative of the suburbs and Mumbai – the city witnessed downpour on two days last month. Between October 14 8.30am and October 15 8.30am, the city received 86.5mm, which was the decade’s highest 24-hour October rain. The city also received the second most rainfall (55.8mm) between October 3 and 4 this year. The all-time highest 24-hour October rain was recorded on October 4, 1988, at 140.8mm.

The southwest monsoon withdrew from Mumbai on October 28, making it the most delayed withdrawal for the city since 1975.

“Mumbai witnessed one of its best October rainfall years in a decade owing to the effect of late monsoon withdrawal from central and south India,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Meanwhile, the Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, received 216mm rain (an excess of 220%) throughout October, against 67.6mm received on an average during the month. The suburbs had received excess rainfall of 99%.

Overall, Maharashtra recorded 67% excess rainfall in October at 119.7mm against the average of 71.8mm. Central Maharashtra recorded 110% excess rain, followed by Marathwada at 47%. However, Vidarbha witnessed 18% deficient rainfall.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the minimum temperature for the suburbs was 21 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day, while the maximum temperature was just 1 degree Celsius above the normal mark. Hosalikar said areas such as Powai, Borivli and the surrounding regions recorded the minimum temperature at 20 degrees Celsius or below.

“There continues to be a slight nip in the air during mornings which will continue, but overall the city is likely to experience pleasant weather in the first week of November,” he said.

October monthly rain over the years

2020 –170.1mm

2019 – 75mm

2018 – 3.8 mm

2017 – 83.6 mm

2016 – 78.7 mm

2015 - 31.3 mm

2014 – 23.4 mm

2013 – 85.7 mm

2012 – 197.7 mm

2011 – 120.1 mm

2010 – 64mm

1998 – 376.6mm (all-time high)

(Source: IMD)