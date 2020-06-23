Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Cities / Odisha: Puri prepares to hold Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra

Odisha: Puri prepares to hold Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra

To contain the spread of Covid-19, authorities in Odisha have imposed restriction of movement starting from Monday 9 pm to Wednesday 2 pm.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 10:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Puri Odisha

Authorities will be performing the Covid-19 test for the participants as the temple administration is taking care of the rituals. (PTI)

Preparations were made for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra with the fire and disaster management department sanitising the grand road in Puri, Odisha on Monday night. The local administration is ensuring that all health guidelines are followed during the yatra.

Balwant Singh, District Magistrate of Puri told ANI, “We are taking all precautions to ensure the restrictions imposed by Supreme Court on Covid-19 management during this unprecedented Rath Yatra.”

To contain the spread of Covid-19, the state has imposed restriction of movement starting from Monday 9 pm to Wednesday 2 pm.

“Only authorised people who will be participating in rituals, rath pulling and service providers will be given passes. Whereas no devotees will be allowed on the road until the Chariot reaches the Gundicha temple,” said Singh. “We will be ensuring that the participants are wearing masks and are following social distancing norms,” he added.



Singh also informed that the authorities will be performing the Covid-19 test for the participants as the temple administration is taking care of the rituals.

“It is challenging but with the help of stakeholders and people of the state, we’ll be able to do the rituals on time. I would appeal that we have to ensure the guidelines and conditions imposed by SC in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, “ Singh further said.

The Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to Covid-19.

Apex had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi civic school students to be provided with masks made from turbans
Jun 23, 2020 11:31 IST
Coronavirus surge threatens poor nations exiting lockdown
Jun 23, 2020 11:21 IST
CGBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 declared at cgbse.nic.in, here’s how to check
Jun 23, 2020 11:31 IST
Rupee rises 16 paise to 75.87 against US dollar in early trade
Jun 23, 2020 11:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.