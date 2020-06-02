Sections
Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 156 fresh Covid-19 cases

Of the 156 fresh cases, 153 were reported from quarantine centres while three others were found positive during Covid-19 contact tracing.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 09:24 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Bhubaneswar Odisha

Odisha registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases on Monday with 156 new infections, taking the state’s tally to 2,104, a Health Department official said.

As many as 119 patients also recovered from the disease during the day, the highest in a single day in the state. Of the total 2,104 cases, 1,245 patients have recovered so far.

With fresh cases and recoveries, the number of active cases dipped to 850 from 969, the official said.

Of the 156 fresh cases, 153 were reported from quarantine centres while three others were found positive during Covid-19 contact tracing. The new cases were reported from 19 of the state’s 30 districts.



Most of the new cases were reported from Kendrapara (50), followed by Cuttack (20), Ganjam (17), Jagatsinghpur (14), Jajpur (11), Kandhamal (9), Bhadrak (7).

Three cases each were reported from Khurda, Nayagarh Sundergarh, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh and Sonepur.

Two cases each were reported from Bolangir and Sambalpur, while one case each was reported from Boudh, Kenojhar and Malkangiri districts.

Of the 119 recovered people, the highest of 60 are from Jajpur, followed by 13 from Cuttack, 12 from Kendrapara, nine from Gajapati, six from Nayagarh, five from Sundargarh, three each from Balasore, Puri and Khurda, two each from Ganjam and Bolangir, and one from Sambalpur, the official said.

The state Health Department has so far tested 1,55,690 samples, he said, adding that Covid-19 testing has also started at state-run medical colleges in Balasore and Baripada.

The opening of new facilities will help in ramping up the Covid-19 testing capacity in the state, the official said.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said returnees from outside the state have been housed in 16,648 temporary medical centres in 6,798 gram panchayats.

Around 2.49 lakh people are in quarantine centres while 2.87 lakh have been released following completion of the stipulated isolation period, he said.

The districts which have reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases are Ganjam (431), Jajpur (280), Balasore (152), Khurda (141), Bhadrak and Cuttack (120 each) and Kendrapara (139).

