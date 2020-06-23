Sections
Home / Cities / Official apathy row: Zadoo clan demands access to magisterial probe findings, jobs for bereaved

Official apathy row: Zadoo clan demands access to magisterial probe findings, jobs for bereaved

A day after lieutenant governor GC Murmu announced ex-gratia relief of ₹20 lakh in addition to district administration’s ₹2 lakh each to the kin of Zadoo cousins, their...

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:50 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

A day after lieutenant governor GC Murmu announced ex-gratia relief of ₹20 lakh in addition to district administration’s ₹2 lakh each to the kin of Zadoo cousins, their families on Tuesday demanded government jobs and accommodation for one of the deceased’s wife for she has to raise two daughters.

The families have also demanded autopsy report and findings of magisterial probe, besides exemplary punishment to the guilty officials.

“We reserve the right to get autopsy reports and findings of the magisterial probe. Also, the guilty officials should be punished for their criminal negligence that claimed two lives,” the members said.

“We have been wounded for life and will die with the agonising pain that they died pleading for water. Though compensation has been announced, is it enough for a mother to raise her two little daughters. We are there for her, but she needs a job and place to live to do the same. The deaths of her husband Vimal and my younger brother Vipin will haunt us forever,” said Mimic Zadoo, the latter’s elder brother.



Stating that ₹10 to 12 lakh could never compensate for a human life, Mimic said, “What about Vaibhav Zadoo? He had also fainted on that day and he not been evacuated by a relative on time, he would have also died. He is a tormented soul today because he has not only lost his father but two of his cousins. Doesn’t he deserve to be compensated,” asked Mimic.

Presently based in Greater Noida, Mimic is planning to come back to Jammu to look after his 75-year-old father. His mother had passed away nine months ago. He has been out of a job due to the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.

Vimal (38) and Vipin Zadoo (34) had died of dehydration during the cremation of their uncle, a Covid-19, in Tawi riverbed last week.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Despite Covid-19 pandemic, gold smuggling in Kerala continues unabated
Jun 23, 2020 20:52 IST
Official apathy row: Zadoo clan demands access to probe report
Jun 23, 2020 20:50 IST
On China, it’s time to consider cyber operations
Jun 23, 2020 20:47 IST
Kin to get compensated if employee reported to work before getting infected: BEST
Jun 23, 2020 20:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.