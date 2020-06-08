Officials alarmed as Covid-19 cases emerge in new localities of Ghaziabad

Amid the resumption of many commercial activities in the past few weeks, several Covid-19 cases have emerged in some new localities of Ghaziabad. Since June 1, the district has added 197 new Covid-19 cases to its tally, which stood at 502 till Monday.

Officials of the district health department said that the virus has spread to some new areas as offices, industrial units, and markets have opened up.

According to the officials, in March, the Covid-19 cases were mainly limited to areas of Raj Nagar Extension, Masuri, Pasonda, Bhopra and Loni. But, in April more areas like Indirapuram, Khoda, Vaishali, and Vasundhara, among others, emerged. In May, the majority of cases emerged from Khoda, Indirapuram, Loni, Jhandapur, Shalimar Garden and Sahibabad.

However, Covid-19 cases now have started to emerge in localities like Crossings Republik, Naveen Park, Lajpat Nagar, Dundahera, Sain Vihar, Rampuri, Shastri Nagar, Raj Nagar and Maliwara, the officials said, adding that the cases in these localities have come in during the end of May and first week of June.

“We now have cases which are also emerging from other smaller localities. This is due to opening up of industrial and commercial activities, such as markets, shops, and offices. We expect that positive cases will rise in June and July as more and more people come in contact due to opening of activities. The number of cases went up sharply in first week of June,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO).

On Monday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad reached 502 with addition of 28 more cases. The figure of 502 includes 307 patients discharged so far and 11 deaths. Now, the district has 184 active cases, the officials said.

“Two deaths have been included in the list today and total deaths now stand at 11 till June 8. One is related to a 28 year-old-man who died today while other is of a patient who was referred to Meerut Medical College and tested positive there. He had died on June 4 and had complaints of breathlessness. He was from Daulatpura locality,” said Gupta.

According to the list of 28 patients on June 8, six are from Khoda, four from Indirapuram, three from Loni and one from Vaishali, besides other cases from different localities in the district.

At present, the district has a total of 105 containment zones.

“We already have 85 category 1 containment zones and the rest are category 2 containment zones where two or more cases have emerged. Cases have continued from Khoda, Loni, Indirapurm, Vasundhara, etc, and new containment zones will be created as a result of new areas added to the list of positive patients. We have also changed strategy to deal with the new situation and a pilot project has been initiated,” the CMO said.

Gupta said that every locality of the city areas is covered under the jurisdiction of 50 different dispensaries and teams comprising about 650 urban social health activists (USHA) and accredited social health activists (ASHA) have been asked to initiate contact tracing and surveillance in their respective areas.

“Now, USHA and ASHA workers will go in localities under their jurisdiction areas. They will do house-to-house survey of elderly persons and monitor their blood pressure, sugar levels and oxygen saturation levels. Further, they will also ensure contact tracing of positive patients and distribute hydroxychloroquine tablets,” the CMO added.

These workers will also take up sampling of those having flu-like symptoms or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), the officials said.

Meanwhile, Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s principal secretary (health) on Monday said that it is vital to follow preventive measures in urban areas.

“There are more cases in western UP areas falling under the Meerut division as activities have opened up and also because of the high population density. So, social distancing and frequent hand wash becomes essential part of daily life. The ‘mohalla nigrani samitis’ should also work actively in urban areas,” Prasad said.

The mohalla nigrani samitis were formed in urban areas while the gram nigrani samitis were formed in rural areas to keep track of people under home quarantine and also for information of suspected cases to the government authorities.

The Ghaziabad CMO further said, “About 80% of active cases in the district are asymptomatic, but have been identified after contact tracing. So, people in every locality must take all precautions as many of them may not have symptoms. We had two patients in our L3 hospital who were put on ventilator but they could not survive. There are 14 others who are presently on oxygen support.”