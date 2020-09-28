Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Old equipment installed at power station in Panchkula village

Old equipment installed at power station in Panchkula village

The discrepancy came to the fore during an inspection carried out by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who also sought an inquiry

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Old equipment is being installed at the 66kV power house being constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore at Taparia village in Panchkula. The discrepancy came to the fore during an inspection carried out by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday.

The power house is to supply electricity to the surrounding 12 villages and has been a long-standing demand of locals.

An official release claimed that Gupta visited the spot following a complaint and found many irregularities, including “burnt transformers, old panels and wires installed in the power station”.

“Many points were burnt and many machines did not have complete equipment,” it stated, adding that as the engineers “could not give satisfactory answers”, Gupta had a telephonic conversation with TC Gupta, additional chief secretary of the electricity department.

“The matter should be investigated thoroughly and strict action should be taken against the officials concerned,” said Gupta. It has also been alleged that the old panel has been brought from Gurugram while the price of new equipment has been added to the estimates.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sep 28, 2020 19:51 IST
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Sep 28, 2020 20:46 IST
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
Sep 28, 2020 22:35 IST

latest news

India, Denmark elevate ties to ‘green strategic partnership’
Sep 28, 2020 22:36 IST
Woman dies of ‘shock’ after son gets arrested for liquor smuggling in Ludhiana
Sep 28, 2020 22:29 IST
Spain’s top court rules to remove Catalan chief from office
Sep 28, 2020 22:29 IST
Proud of my son, says father of Pakistani man who stabbed 2 in Paris
Sep 28, 2020 22:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.